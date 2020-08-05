Big Ten releases updated football schedule, COVID-19 medical protocols for all sports

MADISON, WI – SEPTEMBER 21: A Wisconsin Badgers cheerleader runs with the school banner during the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats on September 21, 2002 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers won 31-10. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Big Ten has released their updated 2020 football schedule.

In early July, the Big Ten announced it would follow a conference-only schedule for all fall sports. The move canceled Wisconsin’s game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field.

The Big Ten football schedule will follow a 10-game, 12-week schedule with the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis scheduled for December 5.

The Big Ten announced approved plans for the 2020 football season — including a 10-game Conference-only schedule — and released medical protocols for all sports. The Conference also provided an update on competition start dates for remaining fall sports: https://t.co/fv78YGRQ9g — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020

The Badgers will start at home against Indiana University on September 4 before taking to the road against Northwestern and Nebraska in weeks 2 and 3. Wisconsin will have two byes in weeks 7 and 10.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says the school’s athletic department faces a potential $100 million loss of revenue in its $140 million budget this year due to challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“The reality is that this financial crisis threatens our ability to sustain the success we’ve celebrated,” Alvarez said. “It threatens our pride in what we’ve built. It threatens our position in college athletics.”

The coronavirus pandemic also delayed the renovation project for the south endzone at Camp Randall Stadium. The university’s athletic department announced in mid-July that the renovation was set to start after this season, but will now start sometime in 2021. The target date to have the project finished will now be for the start of the 2022 season, according to the release.

In addition to releasing this year’s schedule, the Big Ten announced its medical protocols for all sports.

According to a release, “all sports will be required to test a minimum of once weekly, while sports with high contact risk will be required to test a minimum of twice weekly.” Testing for student-athletes, coaches, and staff will be required within three days of competition for sports with one game a week and within three days of the first of the week’s competition for other high-risk sports with multiple competitions in a week.

The Big Ten says football, basketball, cheerleading, field hockey, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, soccer, water polo, wrestling, and volleyball are considered high risk sports while baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, and beach volleyball are considered intermediate risk sports. Golf, fencing, rifle, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, and bowling are low risk sports.

For more on the Big Ten’s medical protocols, click here.

The MLB – a high risk sport according to the Big Ten – has seen some difficulty with its coronavirus protocols. The Milwaukee Brewers’ home series against the St. Louis Cardinals was postponed after multiple members of the Cardinals team – both staff and players – tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Blue Jays series against Philadelphia was called off after two Phillies staffers tested positive for COVID-19 while the Miami Marlins saw their season postponed for a few days amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

