Big Ten teams forfeit if unable to play because of COVID-19

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers passes against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 21, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 17-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — If the Wisconsin Badgers are not able to play a football game this year due to COVID-19, the game will result in a forfeit.

The Big Ten is the latest Power Five conference to announce that a team must forfeit if it doesn’t have enough players available for a league game because of COVID-19.

The Big Ten said the team that forfeits will be assessed a loss in the conference standings and its opponent will be credited with a win.

If both teams are unable to compete on the date of as scheduled conference game because of COVID-19, and the game can’t be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

The Power Five conferences appear headed toward having similar forfeit policies.

