Big Time Basketball looks at teams vying for share of Big 10 regular season crown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NEXSTAR) – The final week of the Big Ten regular season is underway and the race at the top is still tight.

Heading into Thursday evening’s games, four schools are in position for a share of the regular season crown: Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Illinois.

WXIN’s Dave Griffiths and WTTV’s JoJo Gentry take Big Ten fans on a tour of the conference in “Big Time Basketball”.

They’ll start with a top 25 match-up in Columbus between No. 23 Illinois and No. 19 Ohio State as the Fighting Illini try to keep their hopes for a Big Ten title alive.

They end with a look at the women’s tournament taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Plus, WCIA’s Craig Choate has the story of New York high school star, Andre Curbelo, who will play point guard for the Illini next year.

The Big Ten men’s tournament begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET with two games.