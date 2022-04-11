(WFRV) – The 2022 Red Smith Sports Award Show featured some of the best athletes from all around.

All proceeds from the event are distributed to local youth sports organizations, high school booster clubs, youth sports start-up programs, special project grants, and team traveling grants.

NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler were some notable names at the Red Smith Sports Award show on Monday evening. Walton talked about a number of topics including how he thinks if the Milwaukee Bucks stay healthy – they have a real chance to repeat as NBA Champions.

Butler talked at length about getting the nod from the Pro Football Hall of Fame and his road to success with the Green Bay Packers.