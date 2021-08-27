Bills to play starters against the Packers in final preseason game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during practice before the Green Bay Packers’ preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Aug.14,2021 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott says most, if not all of his starters will play against the Packers in the final preseason game on Saturday, according to Jenna Cottrell of 13 WHAM.

That includes Josh Allen along with the rest of the Bills’ starters. No word yet on how long they will play.

The Packers plan to start second-year quarterback Jordan Love after he sat out last week’s preseason game against the Jets with a shoulder injury.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur says quarterback Kurt Benkert will see the field as well in Buffalo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview