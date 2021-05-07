Blizzard blow past Xtreme, get second win of the season

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV) – You know when a huge play happens in a professional sports game and it blows up Twitter/Facebook/all of social media? That pretty much happened in the Blizzard’s game against the Louisville Xtreme on Friday.

Blizzard quarterback Damion May got the snap for the first play from scrimmage, airs the ball out and wide receiver Kezlow Smith makes the catch, got bulldozed and flipped out of the area of play. He holds onto the ball, and it’s ruled a touchdown. ABSOLUTE madness.

The Blizzard go on to win 49-29 and are now 2-1 on the season

