Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls to move above .500

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard improved to 3-2 on the season, but not without some typical fireworks in a 42-36 win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Down 7-0, the Blizzard tied the game in the first quarter with a touchdown pass from Damion May to Keshaun Taylor.

After a back-and-forth game the rest of the first half, Green Bay entered the second half down 28-20, only to reel off three scores to take a 36-28 lead.

When Tucson tied the game at 36, Green Bay responded with a touchdown by Kerrion Moore to retake the lead at 42-36, then held of the Sugar Skulls’ late attempt at a rally to secure the win.

Tune in to the Blizzard Report on Sunday night Sports Xtra to hear from head coach Corey Roberson on the win.

