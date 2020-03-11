Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

The Green Bay Blizzard made the postseason with a relatively young team a year ago. Now with 13 players returning from that squad, they’re back at work during training camp to take the next step in 2020.

“We were young last year. Make sure the guys put the work in during the offseason, and bring in some talent to make the guys compete. It’s my job to recruit better talent. It’s your job to keep your job. You know, that’s the philosophy that we have here, but to have the 13 guys from a playoff team to come back. I mean it feels like we’re already in week three,” said head coach Corey Roberson.

Having a quarterback is key for any team, and it’s a huge plus to bring a QB back that’s familiar with the system. Roberson’s squad has that with Lenorris Footman returning this season, and taking on on a huge leadership role in his second year as well.

“When you have guys returning, it makes it so much easier. The coaches don’t have to go to step one, and teach techniques and stuff like that. With the new guys they still have to do it, but when you have coaches and players returning, coaches coaching and players coaching. So, you’re kind of starting ahead of where you would with all new players.”

The Blizzard open the 2020 season at home against Frisco at the Resch Center on March 22nd at 3 P.M.