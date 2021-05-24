Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard got back to their winning ways with a home victory over Tucson on Friday night. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by to break down the win in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay fell behind early but a Damion May to Keshaun Taylor five yard TD closed the gap in the first quarter. May added another touchdown pass, along with a five yard TD run, in the second quarter, but the Blizzard trailed heading into the locker room at halftime.

A couple of touchdown grabs by Eric Thomas Jr. helped keep the Blizzard within striking distance at the Resch Center. It was an eight yard touchdown run by Kerrion Moore with just under five minutes remaining that proved to be the difference as Green Bay earned the 42-36 victory.

Up next for the Blizzard will be the Arizona Rattlers, who visit the Resch Center on Friday June 4th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament