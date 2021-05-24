Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard got back to their winning ways with a home victory over Tucson on Friday night. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by to break down the win in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay fell behind early but a Damion May to Keshaun Taylor five yard TD closed the gap in the first quarter. May added another touchdown pass, along with a five yard TD run, in the second quarter, but the Blizzard trailed heading into the locker room at halftime.

A couple of touchdown grabs by Eric Thomas Jr. helped keep the Blizzard within striking distance at the Resch Center. It was an eight yard touchdown run by Kerrion Moore with just under five minutes remaining that proved to be the difference as Green Bay earned the 42-36 victory.

Up next for the Blizzard will be the Arizona Rattlers, who visit the Resch Center on Friday June 4th.