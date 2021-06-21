Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard suffered their third loss of the season to the Bismarck Bucks over the weekend. Head coach Corey Roberson breaks down the game and what the team needs to do to turn things around in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay kept it close in the first quarter after a touchdown by pass by Damion May to Trevon Saunders tied the game at seven all.

Bismarck took control of Friday’s game with a pair of touchdown passes by Rich Stammetti going into the locker room at halftime, and another midway through the third quarter to make it a 34-10 contest.

The Blizzard tacked on a couple of scores in the fourth quarter after Brook Bolles took over at quarterback, but the damage had already been done in a 50-29 loss to Bismarck.

Green Bay now drops to 3-4 on the season with three of those losses coming at the hands of the Bucks.