Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Green Bay, Wis. -(WFRV) – Green Bay’s season came to an end with a road loss to Sioux Falls on Saturday night. Head coach Corey Roberson breaks down the game, and looks back at the 2021 season in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Not much went right from the start for Green Bay against the Storm with Sioux Falls jumping out to a big 24-3 lead. A fumble return for a touchdown by Marquis Hendrix in the second quarter proved to be an early breaking point for the Blizzard.

A touchdown run by Kerrion Moore helped make it a two score game late in the first half at 24-12, but Sioux Falls quickly responded before halftime to take a 30-12 lead into the break.

Storm quarterback Tommy Amrstrong provided what proved to be the knockout blow with a short touchdown run in the third quarter to make it a three score game yet again.

Green Bay ends the season with a 5-9 record after dropping their last four games on the road.