Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls late to Bismarck

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard suffered their second loss of the season to the Bismarck on Friday after a pair of late touchdowns by the Bucks. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by Sports Xtra to break down the game in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay struck first with a touchdown by Kerrion Moore on the first play from scrimmage. Then Damien May and Eric Thomas Jr. closed out the half with rushing touchdowns as Green Bay took a 31-27 lead into the locker room.

A touchdown by Moore put the Blizzard back in front in the fourth quarter 46-45, but that all changed on the ensuing kick off. A bad bounce off a member of the Bucks led to a 10-yard Darreon Jackson touchdown return. A little bit later Lawrence Ross III took a Blizzard fumble back 25 yards for the final score to lock up Bismack’s 58-46.

