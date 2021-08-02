Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

(WFRV) – The Bismarck Bucks have been the toughest test for Green Bay all season, and this past weekend was no different. Head coach Corey Roberson breaks down the game against Bismarck, and looks ahead to the final three games of the season in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay got off to a good start against the Bucks after a pair of Brook Bolles touchdown passes helped the Blizzard open up a 14-0 lead in the first half.

A touchdown connection between Kenyatte Allen and Raheem Harvey turned the tide for the Bucks heading into touchdown. In the third quarter Bismarck went in front with an 18 yard touchdown between Allen and Lorenzon West to make it a 17-14 game.

A pair of Allen rushing touchdowns started to put the game out of reach later in the second half.

Green Bay was able to get a late touchdown from Kezlow Smith, but ultimately it was to little too late in the 41-30 defeate.

The Blizzard now need to find a way to win at least two of the last three games to help lock up a spot in the IFL playoffs.