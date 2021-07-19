Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard took the field for the first time in nearly a month, but fell to Sioux Falls in their home finale on Sunday. Head coach Corey Roberson breaks down the game on Sports Xtra, and looks forward to the the stretch of five straight road games in this week’s Blizzard Report.

A slow start proved to be the difference for the Blizzard on Sunday as Sioux Falls jumped out to a 21-3 lead at halftime. A pair of second quarter touchdowns by Lorenz Brown Jr. helped the Storm take control of the game early.

Green Bay fought back in the fourth quarter with two Brook Bowles touchdown passes, but it was not enough as the Blizzard fell 31-21.