Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard got back to .500 on the season with a key win over Iowa, and head coach Corey Roberson stopped by the show to break it all down.

Green Bay led wire-to-wire in a 34-26 win over the Barnstormers, and some key plays in big moments were factors in the win.

The Blizzard’s defense led the way early in this one. In a one-score game in the second quarter, Green Bay’s defense converged on an errant snap to recover a fumble on Iowa’s 2-yard line. Kerryon Moore punched in a touchdown two plays later to give the Blizzard a 20-7 lead.

With Iowa looking to tie things up at halftime, the Blizzard defense picked off a pass in the end zone as time expired and held the Barnstormers’ offense down for much of the third quarter. A Kezlow Smith touchdown grab provided the lone score of the third for the Barnstormers.

After Iowa scored in the fourth to cut the lead to 7, Green Bay responded on the ensuing kickoff. Keshaun Taylor returned the onside attempt 27 yards for the dagger score, giving the Blizzard a 34-26 win.

Green Bay continues its road trip with four straight away from the Resch Center to end the regular season.