Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Blizzard put one in the win column on Friday with a 48-44 victory over Iowa to get back to .500 on the season. Head coach Corey Roberson stopped by Sports Xtra to break down the win in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay made the decision to change quarterbacks heading into Friday night’s contest against Iowa. It paid off with Brook Bolles throw for 123 yards and two scores against the Barnstormers. Bolles also had a pair of rushing touchdowns as well.

The Blizzard defense also created some key turnovers by picking off Iowa quarterback Daquan Neal three times in the contest.

