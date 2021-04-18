Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

(WFRV) – The IFL lost all of the 2020 season to the pandemic. Now the Green Bay Blizzard are set to return to competition this week to kick off the 2021 season. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by Sports Xtra to preview the season with Burke Griffin in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay will feature plenty of big names coming back this year. That includes the likes of running back Rameses Owens, wide receivers Kezlow Smith and Keshaun Taylor, as well as 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Barkai Triggs.

The Blizzard start the 2021 season against Bismarck Bucks this Friday night at the Resch Center at 7:05 p.m.