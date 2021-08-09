Blizzard Report: Green Bay’s playoff hopes still alive

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the home stretch for the Green Bay Blizzard with two more road games left in the regular season. Despite falling to Massachusetts on Saturday night, Green Bay still has a chance to make it to the postseason for the second straight year. Head coach Corey Roberson stops by to break it all down in this week’s Blizzard Report.

Green Bay couldn’t quite get the offense going early enough against the Pirates this past weekend. A Brook Bolles touchdown pass would be the only scoring for Green Bay in the first half as they went into the locker room down 20-7.

The Blizzard were able to cut into the deficit in the third quarter with a Bolles to Keyondre Craig touchdown connection to make it 20-14. Massachusetts responded with three straight touchdowns, including two rushing touchdowns by Justin Stockton, to build a 41-14 lead.

That would be the difference as Green Bay fell on the road 50-33.

As for the postseason, the Blizzard still have hope. There’s a lot of distance between the top tier of the league standings, and the bottom. With the top eight teams making the postseason an 5-7 Green Bay squad still has a chance of being among the teams to qualify for the playoffs.