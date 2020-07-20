Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah got back in the win column with a lopsided victory over the Rockford Rivets.

Green Bay Preble grad Max Wagner had a big day for the Booyah with a pair of hits, including driving in a pair of runs with a double in the fifth, and scoring three runs.

Meanwhile Appleton native earned his first victory of the season after holding the Rivets to just one hit in five innings and striking out five batters.

The Booyah wrap up their series with Rockford on Monday before their first off day of the season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

St. Norbert's Midwest Conference cancels nonconference competition for fall sports

Woodchucks rough up Green Bay in game two

Fond du Lac's Allen commits to Wisconsin