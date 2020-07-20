Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah got back in the win column with a lopsided victory over the Rockford Rivets.

Green Bay Preble grad Max Wagner had a big day for the Booyah with a pair of hits, including driving in a pair of runs with a double in the fifth, and scoring three runs.

Meanwhile Appleton native earned his first victory of the season after holding the Rivets to just one hit in five innings and striking out five batters.

The Booyah wrap up their series with Rockford on Monday before their first off day of the season.