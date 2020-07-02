Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Baseball is officially back in Northeast Wisconsin with the Northwoods League starting up Wednesday evening.

The condensed schedule will feature baseball nearly every night of the week, and both Green Bay and Fond du Lac hosted season openers Wednesday.

Wisconsin Rapids 10, Green Bay 5: The Booyah rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two, two-run homers in the bottom of the fifth inning, one by Kaukauna grad Grant Emme and the second by Brady West. The Rafters staged a furious comeback in the eighth inning, scoring four runs for a 7-5 lead and tacking on three more for insurance in the top of the ninth, leading to a 10-5 season opening win for Wisconsin Rapids. The Booyah are back in action Thursday night in Wisconsin Rapids.

Fond du Lac 2, Wisconsin 1: The Dock Spiders shut down the Woodchucks in a season-opening defensive gem that produced just three hits from the Wausau club. Cameron Jones got the win on the mound after tossing 2.1 hitless innings, allowing no walks and striking out three. The Dock Spiders visit the Wisconsin Woodchucks Thursday night in Wausau.