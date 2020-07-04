Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah picked up their first win of the season as a fireworks show lit up the sky above Capital Credit Union Park Friday night.

With baseball punctuating the holiday weekend in Northeast Wisconsin, both Green Bay and Fond du Lac provided entertaining innings for baseball fans across the state.

Green Bay 5, Rockford 3: Looking to pace themselves to a lead, the Booyah grabbed it in the second inning as Andy Blake scratched across a run on a fielder’s choice ground ball, setting the table for Grant Emme’s two-RBI knock to make it 3-0. Emme, a Kaukauna grad, tacked on another RBI in the seventh for his third of the evening, helping the Booyah knock off Rockford 5-3.

La Crosse 7, Fond du Lac 6: Despite a grand slam by La Crosse in the third inning, the Dock Spiders were able to rally and grab a 6-5 lead in the fifth as a Tate Kolwyck RBI knock followed two bases loaded walks in the frame. In the bottom of the eighth, however, Jason Hodges tied the game for La Crosse with a solo home run and the Loggers scratched across the go-ahead run on an error. The Dock Spiders had runners on second and third in the ninth, but were unable to convert and ultimately fell 7-6.