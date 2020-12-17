Booyah hire Tristan Toorie as new field manager for 2021

(WFRV) – There will be a new manager leading the Green Bay Booyah from the duggout come next summer. On Thursday, the team announced Tristan Toorie will take over as the Booyah’s field manager next season.

Toorie is currently an assistant at Division II Anderson University, which plays in the South Athletic Confrence. Toorie also worked with numerous Division I programs around the country, and has recruiting connections that will be key to success in Northwoods League.

“I am extremely excited to work with Tristan and the coaching staff we have assembled,” said Vice

President and General Manager, John Fanta. “Tristan’s familiarity with the Northwoods League, his

recruiting experience and proven track record, and tireless work ethic will be invaluable to our

organization as we head into a new year.”

Over his seven year coaching career, Toorie coached 34 student-athletes that went on to have careers in professional baseball.

Also joining Toorie this year will be new pitching coach Conner Kelly, who is in his third year as the pitching coach at Lander University. As well as assistant coach Dylan Southerland, who works alongside Toorie at Anderson University.

Hitting coach Billy Henley is back for his third season with the Booyah.