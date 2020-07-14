Booyah rally late to walk-off Woodchucks

(WFRV) – The Green Bay Booyah rallied late to open their four game stretch against the Woodchucks with a walk-off victory on Monday night.

Wisconsin jumped out in front early with a three run second inning, but Green Bay answered with a sacrifice fly by Matt McDonald to drive in Alec Burns.

They’d tie it up in the bottom of the fifth with a two run blast by Ethan Payne over the wall in right field. Then the Woodchucks respond with a two-run home run of their own to go in front in the top of the sixth.

Green Bay would use the long ball to their advantage in the bottom of the eighth inning by Burns to once again tie the game. This time at five a piece.

After a scoreless ninth inning by Chandler Ingram, the Booyah had a chance to win in walk-off fashion for the second straight Monday.

A sacrifice fly by Tyler Olejnik proved to be the difference in the bottom of the ninth as the Booyah rallied for a 6-5 victory.

They will resume their series against the Woodchucks on Tuesday at 6:35 at Capital Credit Union Park.

