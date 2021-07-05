Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

(WFRV) – A pair of four run innings proved to be the difference as the Booyah earned a 10-8 win over Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 10-8.

Green Bay blew the game open in the bottom of the fourth inning after Brendan Ryan legged out a double play. The inning could have been over, instead Green Bay took the lead as a run came across.

Dalton Pearson added to the lead with an RBI base hit a little bit later. Then a triple to center field by Phil Healy drove in two more to put Green Bay in front 5-1.

They were able to hold on late for a 10-8 victory over Wisconsin Rapids.