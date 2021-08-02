Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) – A three run sixth inning by the Madison Mallards proved to be the difference as Green Bay fell at home 3-2.

All three of Madison’s run came via the long ball. First it was Joe Hauser going deep for a solo shot to get Madison on the board. Later in the sixth JT Benson drove a two run blast over the video board in right field.

An RBI single by Tyler Hallow in the eighth inning helped pull Green Bay within a run late, but that’s as close as they’d get before stranding the tying run in the bottom of the ninth.