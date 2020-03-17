Brady, Bridgewater & Rivers make moves in free agency, Newton on the trading block

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Wide receivers dominated the headlines on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. On Tuesday the quarterbacks took over with some big names on the move.

The first to drop was Tom Brady announcing via social media that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots. Brady spent 20 seasons with the Pats and won six Super Bowl Championships during that time.

According to multiple reports, Brady is set to reach a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and an announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

While Brady is on the move, another veteran quarterback is staying put. Drew Brees is set to sign a two year deal with the Saints worth an upwards of $50 million dollars. That could likely mean the 41-year old Brees will finish his hall of fame caliber career in New Orleans.

Brees agreeing to stay with the Saints means Teddy Bridgewater is on the move. Bridgewater, who filled in under center for six games last season, is reportedly heading NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Bridgewater will sign a three year deal worth $60 million dollars.

While one quarterback is walking in the door in Charlotte, another is on his way out. The Panthers tweeted on Tuesday they were allowing former MVP Cam Newton to shop for a trade. Newton responded later with a comment on Instagram that he had not asked for a trade, and “you forced me to do this.”

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers already knew he wasn’t going back to the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced a while back that Rivers would not be return for his 17th season with the Chargers.

On Tuesday Rivers found a new home. According to multiple reports Rivers will sign a one year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth up to $25 million dollars.