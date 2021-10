Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen heads for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Chez Mellusi ran for 145 yards and a touchdown and Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-0.

Fond du Lac grad Braelon Allen rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, the true freshman’s first 100-yard game as a Badger.

John Chenal carried nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown for the Badgers.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz was 10-of-19 passing for 100 yards with an interception.

Wisconsin outgained Illinois 491-93 yards in total offense.