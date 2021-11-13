Braelon Allen rushes for career-high 173 yards as Badgers rout Northwestern

Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen gets past Northwestern’s Cameron Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON (WFRV) – In his first game as the bona fide starter after Chez Mellusi went down with an ACL injury, Fond du Lac grad Braelon Allen showed out, rushing for a career-high 173 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 20 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 35-7 for its sixth straight victory.

After a 1-3 start, the Badgers have found their stride offensively behind the 17-year-old Allen, who stepped in as UW’s feature back this week. Allen delivered, rushing for 94 yards in the first quarter and pacing the Badgers with three touchdowns.

Graham Mertz added two touchdown passes of his own, one each to Danny Davis and Jake Ferguson.

Wisconsin’s defense grabbed four interceptions, continuing the unit’s prowess as the top statistical defense in the Big Ten.

The Badgers return to action for their home finale next week, hosting a 3-7 Nebraska team that has lost all seven games by nine points or less. Wisconsin will honor its senior class before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff.