Brandon Woodruff added to 2019 MLB All-Star roster, will replace Josh Hader

The Milwaukee Brewers will be adding one more player to their group of All-Stars.

Starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will now join Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and reserves Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas in Cleveland. This will be Woodruff’s first All-Star appearance, as the 26-year-old was named a replacement on the NL pitching staff in place of his teammate Josh Hader, who will not pitch due to lower back soreness. With Woodruff’s selection that now gives the Brewers a franchise-record five All-Stars for the second straight season.

Woodruff is currently tied for the National League lead with 10 wins and is also in the top 10 in strikeouts and innings pitched. His stats during the first half for the Brewers include a 10-3 record with a 3.67 ERA in 18 starts.

“Sitting here now and becoming an All-Star was something I didn’t think of,” Woodruff said. “The first couple of years, you have a lot of times where you feel like, ‘Man, this game is tough.’ You’re trying to find your way in the big leagues, trying to find out how to get these guys out. Just to be able to put it all together this first half is pretty cool. It’s not something you ever thought would happen, but it did. It’s something you can’t take away.”

Woodruff is now the first Brewers starting pitcher to named an All-Star since Yovani Gallardo in 2009.