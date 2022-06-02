GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fifteen years after he last hosted the annual charity softball game at Fox Cities Stadium, Brett Favre will join current and former Packer players on the baseball diamond.

Officials confirmed that Favre will take the field on June 12 for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game. Money raised at the event will go towards the Donald Driver Foundation as well as other charities.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Favre hosted the game from 1999 through 2007. Driver took over hosting duties for the 2008 game.

“I am excited that my brother from another mother, Brett Favre, is returning to play in the charity softball game he started 20 years ago,” said Driver.

Tickets can be purchased in three different ways:

Calling 920-733-4152

In-person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office

Online

Prices for the remaining tickets range from $43 all the way down to $15.

Other participants in the game are:

Desmond Bishop

Jarrett Bush

Nick Collins

Robert Ferguson

Jermichael Finley

Antonio Freeman

Ahman Green

James Jones

AJ Dillon

Aaron Jones

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.