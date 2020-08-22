Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two of the best to ever wear the “G” will now be enshrined forever in Wisconsin sports history.

Former Packers Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are the newest inductees to the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, earning the distinction during Friday’s banquet at Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc.

Favre and Nelson are the 144th and 145th inductees into the Hall of Fame on the 70th anniversary of the event.

