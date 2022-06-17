MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers are paying tribute to the city they call home with the debut of their new City Connect uniforms.

The unique uniforms are part of a collaboration with Nike as part of its City Connect Series that creates and designs a distinct look that celebrates the city of Milwaukee and honors the bond between the ‘Brew Crew’ and one of the best fanbases in all of baseball.

The Brewers will wear the City Connect uniforms every Friday home game and on Community Nights. The jerseys will be worn for the first time on Friday, June 24, and will be worn throughout the entire series that weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The Brewers City Connect uniform is a gift from the Brewers to our Milwaukee home and our fans,” said the Brewers President of Business Operations, Rick Schlesinger. “Each element of the design was thoughtfully created to celebrate the unmistakable bond between our city, the fans, and the team, Milwaukee’s Brew Crew.”

Brewers Pitcher Corbin Burnes (Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers)

Brewers Outfielder Andrew McCutchen (Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers)

Brewers Pitcher Freddy Peralta (Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers)

Brewers Outfielder Christian Yelich (Photo credit: Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers)

The uniforms are reflective of the attributes that make this team and its city so special.

Colors

The color palette is a tribute to the People’s Flag of Milwaukee. The powder blue reflects summer skies in Milwaukee, the yellow represents the summer sun, and the navy reflects Lake Michigan. The colors are also a nod to iconic Brewers uniforms of the past.

Chest Graphic and Font

The Brew Crew chest graphic highlights the team’s fan-given nickname – Brew Crew – and uses a custom font symbolic of Milwaukee’s industrial past, yet with a modern twist that is representative of the city’s recent cultural renaissance.

Hat Logo

In tribute to the city, Milwaukee’s 414 area code and MKE airport abbreviation have been artistically merged to create a striking new logo.

Right Sleeve

A stylized grill patch is found on the right sleeve, which is a nod to the city’s love of outdoor grilling, tailgating, and summer living.

Sleeve Piping

As a nod to both the team name and the city’s brewing tradition, the yellow and white piping on the jersey sleeves represents a beer’s foam head.

The new City Connect apparel is on sale now at the Brewers team store, and online.