(WFRV) – Most 18-year-olds around this time are just graduating high school and getting ready to go to college, but Jackson Chourio is worried about climbing up the ladder in the Brewers organization as the team’s top prospect.

Chourio, who is nine months younger than the next youngest player in high-A, was promoted to the Timber Rattlers and made his debut with the team on Tuesday. The Venezuelan outfielder signed with Milwaukee on January 15 of last year.

Chourio’s proving why he’s the Brewers’ number one prospect. Whether it’s the power, contact rate, or speed – the 18-year-old seems to have it all. This season, Chourio has hit 12 home runs, driven in 48 runs, and is sporting a .326 average in just 65 games.

Although Chourio doesn’t speak much English at all – his teammates, like outfielder Arbert Cipion, have been able to translate for him. The support the Brewers have shown Chourio has been incredible he says.

Being such a young age and having the title as Milwaukee’s top prospect – Chourio said it’s a dream and he can’t believe it most days, but he’s living in the moment and trying to climb up the ladder to accomplish his dreams of becoming a Major League Baseball player.

The Timber Rattlers are at home Friday, July 29 through 31st for a weekend home stand against Cedar Rapids.