Brewers acquire shortstop and pitcher from Rays in a four-player trade

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 19: Willy Adames #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays fields a ground ball during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced they have acquired shortstop Willy Adames and right-hand pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Brewers are sending right-handed pitchers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay.

Adames has played in Tampa Bay his entire career. Coming to Milwaukee at age 25-years-old, Adames is a career .254 hitter with 43 home runs and 124 RBI in 332 games.

Richards has spent time with the Marlins and Rays throughout his career. At 28-years-old, Richards is in his fourth season in MLB and has pitched in 12 innings this season with a 4.50 ERA.