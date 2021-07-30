Brewers acquire two pitchers at MLB Trade Deadline

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 12: Fans tailgate at American Family Field prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on April 12, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this is the first game fans were allowed to tailgate this season. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-hander Daniel Norris from the Tigers and right-hander John Curtiss from the Marlins on Friday at the trade deadline.

Norris is 28-years-old and has pitched in 36.2 innings this season with Detroit. He’s 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA. Something to note, despite the high ERA, Norris hasn’t allowed a hit in his last six appearances on the mound.

Curtiss has pitched in 40 innings this season for the Marlins and has a 2.48 ERA. He also has 40 strikeouts to match his innings pitched.

Both Norris and Curtiss are going to help Milwaukee’s bullpen down the most crucial stretch of the season.

The Brewers traded single-A pitcher Reese Olson to the Tigers and triple-A catcher Payton Henry to the Marlins to complete the trades.