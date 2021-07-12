Brewers add nine on day two of MLB First Year Player Draft

File-Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns stands on the field before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Miami. Stearns says this year’s abbreviated schedule makes it difficult to evaluate his roster as he tries to make offseason improvements. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers added more talent to the farm system on Monday with the addition of nine players in the MLB First Year Player Draft.

Milwaukee started the day by adding to their pitching with the addition left hander Russell Smith out of Texas Christian with the 51st overall pick. Last season Smith finished with a 3.83 ERA in 15 games with the Horned Frogs.

A big name locally for the Brewers will be the selection of Oak Creek, Wis. native Alex Binelas. The Lousiville Cardinals third baseman had a strong finish to the season by hitting .314 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs over the final 32 games.

Go Brewers. Dreams do come true! #Believe — Alex Binelas (@AlexBinelas13) July 12, 2021

The Brewers added a former member of the Green Bay Booyah as well on Monday by picking Minnesota infielder Zack Raabe in the eighth round. As a junior Raabe led the Gophers with a .318 batting average and finished with a .992 fielding percentage. Raabe spent part of the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Green Bay.

Below is a list of all of the Brewers picks from the MLB First Year Player Draft thus far:

First Round – OF Sal Frelick (Boston College)

First Round Competitive Balance – 2B Tyler Black (Wright State)

Second Round LHP – Russell Smith (Texas Christian)

Third Round – 3B Alex Binelas (Louisville)

Fourth Round – RHP Logan Henderson (McLennan Community College – TX)

Fifth Round – SS Ethan Murray (Duke)

Sixth Round – RHP Carlos Rodriguez (Florida SouthWestern State)

Seventh Round – OF Tristan Peters (Southern Illinois)

Eighth Round – 2B Zack Raabe (Minnesota)

Ninth Round – RHP Brannon Jordan (South Carolina)

Tenth Round – C Wes Clarke (South Carolina)

The MLB First Year Player Draft continues on Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.