Brewers announce 2020 Spring Training schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — MLB playoffs may not have started yet but the Milwaukee Brewers have announced the team’s 2020 Spring Training schedule.

The schedule kicks off Saturday, February 22 against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. The Brewers’ home opener at American Family Fields of Phoenix against the San Diego Padres is set for Sunday, February 23.

The Crew’s Spring Training schedule of 34 games – 19 home, 15 on the road – includes four split-squad dates.

On Sunday, March 22, the Brewers will play their final spring game against the Chicago Cubs in Arizona.

The exhibition schedule will close out at Miller Park with a two-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Monday and Tuesday, March 23 and 24.

Pitchers and catchers report to camp Wednesday, February 12. Position players report Monday, February 17.

The first full-team workout is set for Tuesday, February 18.

Information on ticket prices, on-sale dates, and the broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

More information can be found here.

The full 2020 Brewers Spring Training Schedule can be found below: