Brewers announce starting pitchers for NLDS game one and two

Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes reacts after striking out a batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced their starting pitchers on Tuesday for game one and two of the NLDS versus the Atlanta Braves.

It will be Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes getting the ball for game one of the best-of-five series on Friday, October 8.

Corbin Burnes finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and a league best 2.43 ERA. Striking out 234 batters in 167 innings pitched, Burnes ranked 5th for most in strikeouts across MLB.

For game two of the NLDS on Saturday, October 9, Brandon Woodruff will be the starter.

Woodruff, like Burnes, posted career numbers during the 2021 regular season. He struck out 211 batters in 179 innings pitched and finished the year with a 2.56 ERA.

Both games will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee. First pitch for game one on Friday is set for 3:37 p.m. Game two will start at 4:07 on Saturday.