Brewers avoid arbitration with Knebel, Hader & Yelich named All-MLB

MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 20: Corey Knebel #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Brewers have been pretty quiet so far this offseason. In all they’ve lost 14 players off last season’s team in free agency.

One player they are set to get back in 2020 is reliever Corey Knebel. Milwaukee’s closer missed all of last season after having Tommy John surgery at the end of spring training.

On Tuesday Knebel signed a one year deal with the Brewers to avoid arbitration. It was Knebel’s second year of arbitration eligibility.

Knebel had a break out year with the Brewers in 2017, and was a key part of Milwaukee’s run to the NLCS in 2018. After being sent down to the minors in July of that season, Knebel had a postseason ERA of .90 with a total of ten strikeouts.

Hader and Yelich recognized

Knebel’s replacement at the closer role was recognized by the league on Tuesday as well. Josh Hader joined Brewers star Christian Yelich as members of the All-MLB first team.

Hader racked up 37 saves last season as he stepped into the closer’s role. That was good enough to finish fourth in the league, and just four saves behind leader Kirby Yates of San Diego.

Yelich put together another MVP caliber year in 2019. The Brewers right fielder hit a career high 44 home runs, led the National League in batting average, and finished second in the NL MVP race. That’s despite suffering a broken knee cap in early September and missing the remainder of the season.