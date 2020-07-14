Brewers broadcast crew to make debut during intrasquad scrimmage, Yelich to be mic’d up

FILE – In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich waits to hit during baseball practice at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers broadcast crew will make their 2020 Summer Camp debut on Tuesday night as the “Blue and Gold World Series” gets underway.

The series is actually an intrasquad scrimmage that will feel more like a real baseball game, as opposed to the situational scrimmages the team has held over the past few days.

Those scrimmages, while they have been streamed online, have been silent. That will change tonight as the Fox Sports Broadcast crew of Brian Anderson, Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert go on the air starting at 7:30 p.m.

They will have another guest already lined up as well with star Christian Yelich set to join in. Yelich will be mic’d up for the game, and even take questions from fans via a Zoom call in the middle of the scrimmage.

Click here for a link to the Brewers’ Zoom call with Christian Yelich.