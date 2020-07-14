Brewers broadcast crew to make debut during intrasquad scrimmage, Yelich to be mic’d up

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, July 6, 2020, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich waits to hit during baseball practice at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

(WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers broadcast crew will make their 2020 Summer Camp debut on Tuesday night as the “Blue and Gold World Series” gets underway.

The series is actually an intrasquad scrimmage that will feel more like a real baseball game, as opposed to the situational scrimmages the team has held over the past few days.

Those scrimmages, while they have been streamed online, have been silent. That will change tonight as the Fox Sports Broadcast crew of Brian Anderson,  Bill Schroeder and Sophia Minnaert go on the air starting at 7:30 p.m.

They will have another guest already lined up as well with star Christian Yelich set to join in. Yelich will be mic’d up for the game, and even take questions from fans via a Zoom call in the middle of the scrimmage.

Click here for a link to the Brewers’ Zoom call with Christian Yelich.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah rally late against Woodchucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah rally late against Woodchucks"

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"