Brewers clinch fourth straight postseason berth with late win over Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers’ Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Reyes scored on a hit by Kolten Wong. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Piña homered twice, Eduardo Escobar and Jace Peterson also connected, and the Milwaukee Brewers clinched their fourth straight postseason berth with a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Brewers won for the seventh time in nine games to ensure themselves at least a wild card after San Diego and Cincinnati lost earlier in the day.

Milwaukee’s magic number to lock up the NL Central title is three over St. Louis.

NL Cy Young Award contender Corbin Burnes was shaky by his standards in his first start since throwing eight innings in a combined no-hitter a week ago.

