Brewers come from behind to beat Twins 6-5 in 10 innings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Orlando Arcia celebrates with teammates after driving in the winning run during the 10th inning of the team’s opening-day baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain scored the winning run in the 10th after Travis Shaw sparked a ninth-inning comeback as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Cain opened the bottom of the 10th inning on second base, moved to third when Omar Narváez singled to right and scored on Orlando Arcia’s infield bouncer.

Travis Shaw hit a two-run, two-out double to cap the Brewers’ three-run, game-tying rally in the ninth inning.

Twins closer Alex Colomé blew the save, giving up three unearned runs in his debut with the team.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

