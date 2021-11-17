Brewers’ Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young Award

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Divisional Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has won his first career Cy Young Award, the league announced Wednesday on MLB Network.

Burnes became the third player in franchise history to earn one of the league’s top honors.

The Cy Young Award, given annually to the best pitcher in the National and American Leagues, has been the pinnacle honor for pitchers since its inception in the mid-1950s.

Burnes led the majors with a 2.43 ERA during the 2021 season, striking out 234 batters and posting a 0.94 WHIP.

The right-hander set a Major League Baseball record earlier this season, becoming the first player in history to start a season with 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk.

Burnes and closer Josh Hader combined to throw the second no-hitter in Brewers history in early September, blanking Cleveland in a 3-0 win.

Burnes edged out Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the Cy Young Award after a tie with 12 first-place votes.

Los Angeles’ Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler finished third and fourth, respectively.