Brewers’ Counsell finishes second for NL Manger of the Year, again

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers watches as his team takes on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 30, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

For the second straight year, Brewers skipper Craig Counsell finished as the runner up for National League Manager of the Year.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Schildt took home the honor despite having fewer first place votes than Counsell. Only seven points separated the two division rivals in the balloting by the Baseball Writers of America.

The difference was the second place votes. Schildt received 14 second place votes to counter Counsell’s six. That helped make up the difference of four first place votes between the two.

ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 28: Manager Mike Shildt #8 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Counsell certainly had a resume worth winning the Manager of the Year honor after leading the Crew back to the postseason in 2019.

Milwaukee rallied to make the the Wild Card game with a 20-7 record in the month of September. Much of that was without star Chrisian Yelich, who was knocked out for the rest of the season earlier in the month due to a broken knee cap.

Injuries were a big part Milwaukee’s season. The Brewers lost closer Corey Knebel in spring training after the right hander underwent Tommy John surgery. That forced Josh Hader into the closer’s role for the season.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas missed time as well with a hand injury, but returned for the final push. Helping pick up the slack after Yelich was lost for the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 17: Christian Yelich #22 and manager Craig Counsell #30 of the Milwaukee Brewers react during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Schildt on the other hand led the Cardinals to a divisional title after holding off that late charge by the Brewers. It was Schildt’s first full season as the Cardinals manager. He took over for Mike Matheny, who was fired during the 2018 season.

Last season Counsell finished second to Braves manager Brian Snitker.