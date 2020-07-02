Brewers “Cutout Crew” sells out within two hours

(WFRV) – Brewers fans hoping to have their likeness in the upper deck during the season moved quickly, or they missed out, as the “Cutout Crew” sold out in two hours Thursday.
The team announced on Wednesday they would be selling two foot cutouts feature images of fans in the upper deck of Miller Park for fifty dollars. The 500 spots available went on sale on Thursday morning at nine o’clock, and were gone in just a couple of hours.
The cutouts will be placed in section 422 in the “Uecker Seats” alongside a statue of Bob Uecker that has sat atop the stadium since 2014.
Portions of the proceeds will go to the Brewers Community Foundation.