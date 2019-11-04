Brewers deal Anderson, Thames becomes free agent

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 26: Chase Anderson #57 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 26, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It’s decision day for the Brewers. Time for Milwaukee and general manager David Stearns to decide if they will or will not pick up options on a three players, and there were plenty of moves made by the Brewers front office.

First they dealt right handed pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger.

Anderson spent four seasons with the Brewers. His best year in Milwaukee was back in 2017 when Anderson posted a 2.74 ERA with a career high 133 strike outs. He went on to start opening day the following season, but there were a few bumps in the road after that due to injuries.

Anderson was heading to the bullpen in 2019, but due to injuries was able to make 32 starts for the Crew.

The Brewers had to make a decision on Anderson’s contract option, and according to a report by Robert Murray of The Athletic, they were leaning towards not picking it up.

In return the Brewers get minor leaguer Spanberger, who spent the past season with the Blue Jays Double-A club. The former sixth round pick had just 13 home runs, as opposed to 27 the year before, and posted a .237 batting average with a .707 OPS.

First base is quickly becoming an area of concern for the Brewers. At the trade deadline Milwaukee dealt away Jesus Aguilar, and now have an open spot with Eric Thames hitting the market.

That’s after Milwaukee declined to pick up Thames contract option that, according to Spotrac, would have been worth $7.5 million dollars.

Thames spent three seasons with the Brewers and appeared in 142 games last season. It was a bounce back year for Thames and the left handed bat finished with 25 home runs and 61 RBIs. That’s similar numbers to his first year with the Crew back in 2016 after coming back from the KBO League in Korea.

There is one face coming back next season. The Brewers did pick up the option on catcher Manny Pina worth a reported $1.85 million dollars. Bringing back Pina is key for the Brewers at this point after last year’s starting catcher, Yasmani Grandal, elected to test the waters in free agency again this offseason.