(WFRV) – With the 18th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected third baseman Brock Wilken out of Wake Forest.

Wilken was considered one of the best hitters in the country after setting multiple records during his three years with the Demon Deacons. The third baseman tied the ACC home run record (71) and set the single-season home run record at Wake Forest (31) this spring.

Not only were home runs a big part of Wilkens game at the collegiate level, he set the single-season run record (90) and single-season walk record (69) at Wake Forest. During his three year tenure with the Demon Deacons, Wilkens hit .299/.419/.679 with 71 home runs and 203 RBI in 173 games.

The Brewers finished up day one of the MLB Draft by selecting pitcher Josh Knoth (Patchogue Medford HS, NY) with the 33rd overall pick and third baseman Mike Boeve (Nebraska-Omaha, NE).