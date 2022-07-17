LOS ANGELES, Ca (WFRV) – The Brewers add more help to their infield with the 27th pick, taking shortstop Eric Brown Jr. out of Coastal Carolina.

The 5’10, 190-lb shortstop hit .330 this season, scored 60 runs, was walked 39 times and struck out 28.

Brown walked on at Coastal Carolina and was the 2022 preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year. In his sophomore season, he led the team and was tied for the conference lead in walks with 33. Brown led the Sun Belt in fielding assists with 140 and started and played in all but one game for the Chanticleers on the season.