Brewers get back in win column behind Houser’s gem

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the White Sox 1-0 to snap Chicago’s six-game win streak.

The Brewers held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.

His replacement, Mark Mathias, made his MLB debut and got a hit off Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel in his first professional at bat.

Eric Sogard drove in Mathias with a single in the third, and that was all Milwaukee needed.

The Brewers, improving to 4-5 with the win, ended Chicago’s best streak since a six-game run in April 2017.

Houser simply dazzled on a night when Dallas Keuchel was about as good for Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five.

