Brewers Keston Hiura named NL Player of Week

Rookie second baseman Keston Hiura of the Milwaukee Brewers has been named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week. The announcement was made earlier today on MLB Network.
Hiura earned his first career NL Player of the Week Award and is the second different Brewers player (third time) to take home weekly honors this season, joining his All-Star teammate Christian Yelich (April 1st and April 22nd). The last Brewers player to accomplish the feat other than Yelich was Aramis Ramirez on July 5, 2015.
Among Hiura’s notable accomplishments this week:
-Batted .517 (15-for-29) with seven runs scored, six doubles, two triples, a home run, eight RBI, two walks and two stolen bases across seven games played.
-Among NL leaders, finished the week first in hits, extra-base hits (9), doubles and slugging percentage (.966); tied for first in triples; second in total bases (28); third in batting average and on-base percentage (.548); and tied for third in stolen bases.
-Enters play today in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak dating back to July 7th, including eight multi-hit efforts and a trio of three-hit performances.
-Since the calendar flipped to July, Hiura has logged a hit in 15-of-17 contests, posting a slash line of .397/.453/.750 with 13 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBI and five stolen bases over 17 games.